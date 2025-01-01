Menu
2012 Toyota RAV4 BASE for sale in Pickering, ON

2012 Toyota RAV4

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota RAV4

BASE

13285730

2012 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3ZF4DVXCW118401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
416-264-2055

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

2012 Toyota RAV4