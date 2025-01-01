$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2012 Toyota RAV4
BASE
2012 Toyota RAV4
BASE
Location
Star Line Sales and Leasing
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
416-264-2055
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3ZF4DVXCW118401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 96,103 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L 230,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL LIMITED 173,089 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Star Line Sales and Leasing
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Star Line Sales and Leasing
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-264-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Star Line Sales and Leasing
416-264-2055
2012 Toyota RAV4