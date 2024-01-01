Menu
<p>Autolab Certified Used Vehicle</p><br><p>At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family</p>

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

130,599 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L Sedan S | Manual

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L Sedan S | Manual

Location

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-6000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,599KM
VIN 3VW567AJ3CM410102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 130,599 KM

Vehicle Description

Autolab Certified Used Vehicle


At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pickering Auto Lab

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-6000

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Auto Lab

905-839-6000

2012 Volkswagen Jetta