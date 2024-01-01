Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Autolab Certified Pre-Owned</p><br><p>At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family</p>

2013 BMW X3

102,292 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i AWD - Safety Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i AWD - Safety Certified

Location

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-6000

  1. 11698600
  2. 11698600
  3. 11698600
  4. 11698600
  5. 11698600
  6. 11698600
  7. 11698600
  8. 11698600
  9. 11698600
  10. 11698600
  11. 11698600
  12. 11698600
  13. 11698600
  14. 11698600
  15. 11698600
  16. 11698600
  17. 11698600
  18. 11698600
  19. 11698600
  20. 11698600
  21. 11698600
  22. 11698600
  23. 11698600
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,292KM
VIN 5UXWX9C5XD0D07930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # D07930
  • Mileage 102,292 KM

Vehicle Description

Autolab Certified Pre-Owned


At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Safety

Passenger Airbag

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pickering Auto Lab

Used 2013 BMW 328i 328 XDrive - Safety Certified for sale in Pickering, ON
2013 BMW 328i 328 XDrive - Safety Certified 223,051 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW X3 xDrive28i AWD - Safety Certified for sale in Pickering, ON
2013 BMW X3 xDrive28i AWD - Safety Certified 102,292 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Porsche Macan S AWD - Clean Carfax - Safety Certified for sale in Pickering, ON
2015 Porsche Macan S AWD - Clean Carfax - Safety Certified 117,677 KM $26,999 + tax & lic

Email Pickering Auto Lab

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pickering Auto Lab

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

Call Dealer

905-839-XXXX

(click to show)

905-839-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Auto Lab

905-839-6000

Contact Seller
2013 BMW X3