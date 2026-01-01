$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
2013 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Double Park Motors
1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
905-767-5799
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
168,980KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G11E5SA0DF309035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,980 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Double Park Motors
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT 168,980 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla CE 199,488 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Mazda CX-9 GS 205,967 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Double Park Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Double Park Motors
1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-767-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Double Park Motors
905-767-5799
2013 Chevrolet Malibu