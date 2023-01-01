2013 Chevrolet Sonic...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10017462

10017462 VIN: 1G1JC5EH1D4168924

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

