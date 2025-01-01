Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Dodge Dart Limited for sale in Pickering, ON

2013 Dodge Dart

189,085 KM

Details Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Dodge Dart

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12542240

2013 Dodge Dart

Limited

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

  1. 1747748113
  2. 1747748113
  3. 1747748113
  4. 1747748113
  5. 1747748113
  6. 1747748113
  7. 1747748113
  8. 1747748113
  9. 1747748113
  10. 1747748113
  11. 1747748113
  12. 1747748113
  13. 1747748113
  14. 1747748113
  15. 1747748113
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,085KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CDFCH7DD203945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,085 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing

Used 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 S for sale in Pickering, ON
2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 197,085 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Infiniti Q50 for sale in Pickering, ON
2015 Infiniti Q50 248,019 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 BMW 1 Series 128i for sale in Pickering, ON
2012 BMW 1 Series 128i 252,089 KM $4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Star Line Sales and Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

416-264-XXXX

(click to show)

416-264-2055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

2013 Dodge Dart