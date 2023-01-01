Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Dodge Journey Crew for sale in Pickering, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

213,085 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Dodge Journey

Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Journey

Crew

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

  1. 1701917239
  2. 1701917239
  3. 1701917239
  4. 1701917239
  5. 1701917239
  6. 1701917239
  7. 1701917239
  8. 1701917239
  9. 1701917239
  10. 1701917239
  11. 1701917239
  12. 1701917239
  13. 1701917239
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895
Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
213,085KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG1DT622144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 213,085 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing

Used 2014 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Pickering, ON
2014 Hyundai Accent GL 193,109 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW X3 xDrive28d for sale in Pickering, ON
2016 BMW X3 xDrive28d 93,000 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium for sale in Pickering, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium 185,905 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Star Line Sales and Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

416-264-XXXX

(click to show)

416-264-2055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Journey