$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Fiat 500
Sport Turbo
2013 Fiat 500
Sport Turbo
Location
Double Park Motors
1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
905-767-5799
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
123,324KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C3CFFHH5DT662971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 123,324 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Double Park Motors
2016 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN HEMI CREW CAB TONNEAU 149,812 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline PanoRoof No Accidents AWD Good on Fuel 139,716 KM $11,783 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey R/T SUNROOF LEATHER ALL WHEEL DRIVE 173,288 KM $9,735 + tax & lic
Email Double Park Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Double Park Motors
1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-767-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Double Park Motors
905-767-5799
2013 Fiat 500