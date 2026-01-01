$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Econoline
Commercial
Location
Double Park Motors
1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
905-767-5799
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
183,684KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTNE2ELXDDA81738
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 183,684 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
