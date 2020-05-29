Menu
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hakim Auto Sales

416-454-0761

2013 Honda Fit

2013 Honda Fit

LX

2013 Honda Fit

LX

Location

Hakim Auto Sales

2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-454-0761

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,568KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5104832
  • Stock #: D3000110
  • VIN: LUCGE8H57D3000110
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

** Price Includes (Safety) Certification . No other Fees.
Finance Available: Good credit bad credit no problem.
Buy with Confidence.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 7pm

Add: 2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Rear defogger
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
  • Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hakim Auto Sales

Hakim Auto Sales

2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

