2013 Hyundai Accent
2013 Hyundai Accent
Location
Zinkon Motors
B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
647-229-8905
146,109KM
Used
VIN KMHCT4AE0DU284522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # R34
- Mileage 146,109 KM
Vehicle Description
IMMACULATE CONDITION!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Zinkon Motors
B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
