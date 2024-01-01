Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>IMMACULATE CONDITION!</p>

2013 Hyundai Accent

146,109 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

  1. 10918376
  2. 10918376
  3. 10918376
  4. 10918376
  5. 10918376
  6. 10918376
  7. 10918376
  8. 10918376
  9. 10918376
  10. 10918376
  11. 10918376
  12. 10918376
  13. 10918376
  14. 10918376
  15. 10918376
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
146,109KM
Used
VIN KMHCT4AE0DU284522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R34
  • Mileage 146,109 KM

Vehicle Description

IMMACULATE CONDITION!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zinkon Motors

Used 2014 Nissan Altima S for sale in Pickering, ON
2014 Nissan Altima S 158,182 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Pickering, ON
2013 Hyundai Accent GL 146,109 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum for sale in Pickering, ON
2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 177,510 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Zinkon Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

647-229-XXXX

(click to show)

647-229-8905

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zinkon Motors

647-229-8905

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Accent