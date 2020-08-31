Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

141,355 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Chrysler

416-477-1107

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Pickering Chrysler

920 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B3

416-477-1107

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

141,355KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5761938
  • Stock #: FN2210A
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE4DH180202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Harbour Grey Metallic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,355 KM

Vehicle Description

The 'Pickering Chrysler, Pre-Owned Guarantee' is that all vehicles sold will be accompanied with the following:- 36 Days of Warranty (with valid safety certificate)- Additional/extended warranty available for purchase- Detailed technician's report- Extensive vehicle clean up- Fresh oil change, filter and fluid top-up- CarFax Report- Financing Available O.A.C.Our pre-owned inventory is priced using a sophisticated software that assess comparable vehicles in the market daily. Mileage, options, accident history and even colour are factored into this algorithm. As vehicles enter and exit the market, our pricing adjusts accordingly. This ensures that you are getting an exceptional deal every time you purchase from us!We have professional appraisers on site using this software and an extensive network of wholesale buyers ensuring we maximize your trade-in value every time you buy! *We do our best to ensure the accuracy of our online advertisements and the information therein, however mistakes happen - we are not responsible for errors or omissions listed within this advertisement. Please verify any and all information with a Pickering Chrysler Sales Representative.**SECONDS FROM THE 401, WE SERVE THE GTA INCLUDING PICKERING, AJAX, WHITBY, OSHAWA, SCARBOROUGH, TORONTO, BOWMANVILLE, NORTH YORK, PETERBOROUGH, OAKVILLE, GEORGETOWN, HAMILTON, MISSISSAUGA, BRAMPTON, OAKVILLE, RICHMOND HILL, NEWMARKET, AURORA AND BEYOND**

Pickering Chrysler

Pickering Chrysler

920 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B3

416-477-1107

