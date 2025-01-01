Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SE for sale in Pickering, ON

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

97,085 KM

Details Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12124497

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

  1. 1737721661
  2. 1737721661
  3. 1737721661
  4. 1737721661
  5. 1737721661
  6. 1737721661
  7. 1737721661
  8. 1737721661
  9. 1737721661
  10. 1737721661
  11. 1737721661
  12. 1737721661
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,085KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA4DG049368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,085 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SE for sale in Pickering, ON
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 97,085 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Pickering, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Pickering, ON
2014 Chevrolet Trax LT 77,800 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Star Line Sales and Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

416-264-XXXX

(click to show)

416-264-2055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe