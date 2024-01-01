Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Infiniti JX35 XLE for sale in Pickering, ON

2013 Infiniti JX35

118,000 KM

Details Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Infiniti JX35

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Infiniti JX35

XLE

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

  1. 1723121963
  2. 1723121963
  3. 1723121963
  4. 1723121963
  5. 1723121963
  6. 1723121963
  7. 1723121963
  8. 1723121963
  9. 1723121963
  10. 1723121963
  11. 1723121963
  12. 1723121963
  13. 1723121963
  14. 1723121963
  15. 1723121963
  16. 1723121963
  17. 1723121963
  18. 1723121963
  19. 1723121963
  20. 1723121963
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1ALOMM6DC343369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing

Used 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Pickering, ON
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 185,109 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Pontiac G8 GT V6 for sale in Pickering, ON
2009 Pontiac G8 GT V6 204,018 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Traverse LS for sale in Pickering, ON
2011 Chevrolet Traverse LS 253,081 KM $4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Star Line Sales and Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

416-264-XXXX

(click to show)

416-264-2055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

Contact Seller
2013 Infiniti JX35