$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2013 Infiniti JX35
XLE
2013 Infiniti JX35
XLE
Location
Star Line Sales and Leasing
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
416-264-2055
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1ALOMM6DC343369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 118,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 185,109 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
2009 Pontiac G8 GT V6 204,018 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Traverse LS 253,081 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Star Line Sales and Leasing
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Star Line Sales and Leasing
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
Call Dealer
416-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Star Line Sales and Leasing
416-264-2055
2013 Infiniti JX35