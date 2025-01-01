Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Pickering, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

223,965 KM

Details Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle
12542243

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

  1. 1747748456
  2. 1747748456
  3. 1747748456
  4. 1747748456
  5. 1747748456
  6. 1747748456
  7. 1747748456
  8. 1747748456
  9. 1747748456
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895
Sale

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
223,965KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1UF8D1816135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,965 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing

Used 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 S for sale in Pickering, ON
2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 197,085 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Infiniti Q50 for sale in Pickering, ON
2015 Infiniti Q50 248,019 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 BMW 1 Series 128i for sale in Pickering, ON
2012 BMW 1 Series 128i 252,089 KM $4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Star Line Sales and Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

416-264-XXXX

(click to show)

416-264-2055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

2013 Mazda MAZDA3