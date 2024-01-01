Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Pickering, ON

2013 RAM 1500

241,085 KM

Details Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

  1. 1726425416
  2. 1726425416
  3. 1726425416
  4. 1726425416
  5. 1726425416
  6. 1726425416
  7. 1726425416
  8. 1726425416
  9. 1726425416
  10. 1726425416
  11. 1726425416
  12. 1726425416
  13. 1726425416
  14. 1726425416
  15. 1726425416
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,199

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
241,085KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT2DS581983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 241,085 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY for sale in Pickering, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY 187,708 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Pickering, ON
2012 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 238,080 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck w/2WT for sale in Pickering, ON
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck w/2WT 238,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Star Line Sales and Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

416-264-XXXX

(click to show)

416-264-2055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500