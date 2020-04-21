Menu
2013 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Touring Pkg/ CLEAN TITLE

2013 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Touring Pkg/ CLEAN TITLE

Location

Hakim Auto Sales

2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-454-0761

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,209KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4891971
  • Stock #: dh205720
  • VIN: Jf1gpac69dh205720
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

PRICE TO SELL FAST !!!
WARRANTY AVAILABLE .
WE ACCEPT DEBIT,VISA & MASTERCARD.



*Our Price Includes (Safety) Certification, Emissions Test.
Affordable budget. No other Fees.
Finance Available: Good credit bad credit no problem.
Buy with Confidence.
Come in for a test drive . we are open Monday to Saturday from 10Am 7:00 Pm

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front side-impact airbags
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • CVT Transmission
  • Alarm System/Anti-Theft System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hakim Auto Sales

Hakim Auto Sales

2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

