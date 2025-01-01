2014 Cadillac SRX

Menu
<p>For inquiries, please contact us at 4 1 6 - 8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6 or visit our website at zinkonmotors.com to explore similar vehicles. Our dealership is open six days a week: Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We look forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!</p> <p>We are excited to become your trusted dealership. Our team is committed to providing you with all the necessary information to make an informed decision. Let us serve you—give us a call at 4 1 6 -8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6.</p> <p>Please note that Ontario Safety and Certification is available for an additional $695 + HST.</p> <p>We offer financing options starting from the lowest rates available O.A.C., with terms of up to 84 months. Whether youre looking to finance the full amount or a portion, our experienced Finance Specialists are here to secure the best rates from qualified banks. Financing fees may vary, so please consult your sales representative after submitting your finance application.</p> <p>To submit your finance application, please follow this link: Finance Application.</p> <p>This vehicle is eligible for an Extended Warranty, providing you with added peace of mind. Please inquire about our warranty packages so we can tailor the best option for your needs. We are here to empower you with the knowledge to make the right choice.</p> <p>Key Highlights:</p> <ul> <li>We are a top-rated dealership in Ontario—search for us on Google!</li> <li>We are registered with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council.</li> <li>We are proud members of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario.</li> <li>We provide up-to-date, free CARFAX vehicle history reports.</li> <li>We welcome trade-ins and offer top dollar!</li> </ul> <p>We look forward to serving you! </p> <p>Zinkon Motors</p> <p>B1-2059 Bayly St,</p> <p>Pickering, ON</p> <p>L1V 2P8</p> <p>(416) 848-4646</p><br><p>ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC-certified dealership conveniently situated at 2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8 near the intersection of Bayly St W and Church St S. We are committed to delivering exceptional service to every customer, ensuring complete transparency regarding all vehicles in our inventory, as well as financing and warranty options. Our mission is to transform your perception of pre-owned car sales. We invite you to visit us weekdays from 10 AM to 7 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM to 6 PM. Meet our dedicated team today!</p>

2014 Cadillac SRX

106,828 KM

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Cadillac SRX

LUXURY | CLEAN CARFAX | AWD | LOW KMS | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | PUSH START | REMOTE STARTER | BACK-UP CAM | POWER TAILGATE |

12715473

2014 Cadillac SRX

LUXURY | CLEAN CARFAX | AWD | LOW KMS | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | PUSH START | REMOTE STARTER | BACK-UP CAM | POWER TAILGATE |

Location

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,828KM
VIN 3GYFNEE37ES604425

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R463
  • Mileage 106,828 KM

Vehicle Description

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Air Conditioning
Power Steering

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Sunroof/Moonroof

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Cup Holder

Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
2014 Cadillac SRX