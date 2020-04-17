Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT/ CLEAN TITLE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT/ CLEAN TITLE

Location

Hakim Auto Sales

2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-454-0761

  1. 4882092
  2. 4882092
  3. 4882092
  4. 4882092
  5. 4882092
  6. 4882092
  7. 4882092
  8. 4882092
Contact Seller

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,140KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4882092
  • Stock #: e7190168
  • VIN: 1g1pc5sb8e7190168
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Our PRICE TO SELL FAST !!! Warranty Available .
WE ACCEPT DEBIT,VISA & MASTER CARD.
CLEAN TITLE ONE OWNER ONLY .

**Our Price Includes (Safety) Certification, Emissions Test.Affordable budget. No other Fees.Finance Available: Good credit bad credit no problem.Buy with Confidence.Come in for a test drive . we are open Monday to Saturday from 10 Am to 8:00PM

---------------------

Hakim Auto Sale
2059 Bayly Street pickering , ON
(Church&Bayly) L1V 2P8

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Side Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Onstar
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Turbocharged
  • Alarm System/Anti-Theft System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hakim Auto Sales

2015 Mazda MAZDA3 To...
 66,215 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Accord Sp...
 32,178 KM
$16,499 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Maxima S...
 20,125 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Hakim Auto Sales

Hakim Auto Sales

2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

416-454-XXXX

(click to show)

416-454-0761

Send A Message