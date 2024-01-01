Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT for sale in Pickering, ON

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

165,905 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

  1. 1724551996
  2. 1724551995
  3. 1724551995
  4. 1724551995
  5. 1724551995
  6. 1724551995
  7. 1724551996
  8. 1724551995
  9. 1724551995
  10. 1724551995
  11. 1724551995
  12. 1724551995
  13. 1724551995
  14. 1724551995
  15. 1724551995
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895
Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,905KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNKRGKD4EJ358668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 165,905 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing

Used 2009 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Pickering, ON
2009 Nissan Rogue SL 158,000 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Pickering, ON
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 185,109 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Traverse LS for sale in Pickering, ON
2011 Chevrolet Traverse LS 253,081 KM $4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Star Line Sales and Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

416-264-XXXX

(click to show)

416-264-2055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Traverse