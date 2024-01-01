$15,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
30TH ANNIVERSARY | CLEAN CARPROOF | LEATER | POWER SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY
Location
Zinkon Motors
B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
647-229-8905
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # R229
- Mileage 83,954 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADS OF SPACE! 30TH ANNIVERSARY, CLEAN CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, LEATHER WITH SUEDE, FOG LIGHTS, POWER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, CLIMATE CONTROL, FULL STOW N GO, AND MUCH MORE!
For inquiries, please contact us at 4 1 6 - 8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6 or visit our website at zinkonmotors.com to explore similar vehicles. Our dealership is open six days a week: Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We look forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!
We are excited to become your trusted dealership. Our team is committed to providing you with all the necessary information to make an informed decision. Let us serve you—give us a call at 4 1 6 -8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6.
Please note that Ontario Safety and Certification is available for an additional $595 + HST. Additionally, every vehicle purchase includes a full tank of gas and a complimentary oil change.
We offer financing options starting from the lowest rates available O.A.C., with terms of up to 84 months. Whether you're looking to finance the full amount or a portion, our experienced Finance Specialists are here to secure the best rates from qualified banks. Financing fees may vary, so please consult your sales representative after submitting your finance application.
To submit your finance application, please follow this link: Finance Application.
This vehicle is eligible for an Extended Warranty, providing you with added peace of mind. Please inquire about our warranty packages so we can tailor the best option for your needs. We are here to empower you with the knowledge to make the right choice.
Key Highlights:
- We are a top-rated dealership in Ontario—search for us on Google!
- We are registered with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council.
- We are proud members of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario.
- We provide up-to-date, free CARFAX vehicle history reports.
- We welcome trade-ins and offer top dollar!
We look forward to serving you!
