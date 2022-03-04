Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

252,757 KM

Details Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

252,757KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8645105
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG5ER316664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 252,757 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

