2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$5,999 + taxes & licensing 2 5 2 , 7 5 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8645105

8645105 VIN: 2C4RDGDG5ER316664

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 252,757 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Woodgrain Interior Trim Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Seating Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.