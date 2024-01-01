2014 Ford Focus

Menu
One of the cleanest Ford Focus' on the market! Loaded with all the extras, such as Bluetooth, backup cam, parking sensors, sunroof, leather, Navi, leather, Sony Sound system, remote start, push start, heated seats, keyless entry and much more.

or inquiries, please contact us at 4 1 6 - 8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6 or visit our website at zinkonmotors.com to explore similar vehicles. Our dealership is open six days a week: Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We look forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!

We are excited to become your trusted dealership. Our team is committed to providing you with all the necessary information to make an informed decision. Let us serve you—give us a call at 4 1 6 -8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6.

Please note that Ontario Safety and Certification is available for an additional $695 + HST. 

We offer financing options starting from the lowest rates available O.A.C., with terms of up to 84 months. Whether youre looking to finance the full amount or a portion, our experienced Finance Specialists are here to secure the best rates from qualified banks. Financing fees may vary, so please consult your sales representative after submitting your finance application.

To submit your finance application, please follow this link: Finance Application.

This vehicle is eligible for an Extended Warranty, providing you with added peace of mind. Please inquire about our warranty packages so we can tailor the best option for your needs. We are here to empower you with the knowledge to make the right choice.

Key Highlights:

We are a top-rated dealership in Ontario—search for us on Google!
We are registered with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council.
We are proud members of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario.
We provide up-to-date, free CARFAX vehicle history reports.
We welcome trade-ins and offer top dollar!

We look forward to serving you! 

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St,

Pickering, ON

L1V 2P8

(416) 848-4646

ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC-certified dealership conveniently situated at 2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8 near the intersection of Bayly St W and Church St S. We are committed to delivering exceptional service to every customer, ensuring complete transparency regarding all vehicles in our inventory, as well as financing and warranty options. Our mission is to transform your perception of pre-owned car sales. We invite you to visit us weekdays from 10 AM to 7 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM to 6 PM. Meet our dedicated team today!

2014 Ford Focus

102,956 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus

TITANIUM | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVI | BACK UP CAM

12040291

2014 Ford Focus

TITANIUM | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVI | BACK UP CAM

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,956KM
VIN 1FADP3N25EL303120

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R293
  • Mileage 102,956 KM

One of the cleanest Ford Focus’ on the market! Loaded with all the extras, such as Bluetooth, backup cam, parking sensors, sunroof, leather, Navi, leather, Sony Sound system, remote start, push start, heated seats, keyless entry and much more.



Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Leather Steering Wheels

Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zinkon Motors

647-229-8905

2014 Ford Focus