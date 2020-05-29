Menu
$15,700

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Chrysler

416-477-1107

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury - Leather/Heated Seats/Rear CAM/DVD/Sunroof

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury - Leather/Heated Seats/Rear CAM/DVD/Sunroof

Location

Pickering Chrysler

920 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B3

416-477-1107

$15,700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,058KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5099378
  • Stock #: PC1676
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLBXEG156449
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

The 'Pickering Chrysler, Pre-Owned Guarantee' is that all vehicles sold will be accompanied with the following:- 36 Days of Warranty (with valid safety certificate)- Additional/extended warranty available for purchase- Detailed technician's report- Extensive vehicle clean up- Fresh oil change, filter and fluid top-up- CarFax Report- Financing Available O.A.C.Our pre-owned inventory is priced using a sophisticated software that assess comparable vehicles in the market daily. Mileage, options, accident history and even colour are factored into this algorithm. As vehicles enter and exit the market, our pricing adjusts accordingly. This ensures that you are getting an exceptional deal every time you purchase from us!We have professional appraisers on site using this software and an extensive network of wholesale buyers ensuring we maximize your trade-in value every time you buy! *We do our best to ensure the accuracy of our online advertisements and the information therein, however mistakes happen - we are not responsible for errors or omissions listed within this advertisement. Please verify any and all information with a Pickering Chrysler Sales Representative.**SECONDS FROM THE 401, WE SERVE THE GTA INCLUDING PICKERING, AJAX, WHITBY, OSHAWA, SCARBOROUGH, TORONTO, BOWMANVILLE, NORTH YORK, PETERBOROUGH, OAKVILLE, GEORGETOWN, HAMILTON, MISSISSAUGA, BRAMPTON, OAKVILLE, RICHMOND HILL, NEWMARKET, AURORA AND BEYOND**

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • 6 Speakers
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Passenger door bin
  • MP3 decoder
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Sun blinds
  • Leather Seating Surfaces
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Blind spot sensor
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • Bumpers: body-colour
  • Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
  • Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
  • AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
  • Axle Ratio 3.648
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SiriusXM/MP3 Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Audi A4 Technik...
 33,890 KM
$35,200 + tax & lic

Pickering Chrysler

Pickering Chrysler

920 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B3

