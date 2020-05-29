2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Safety Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Rear Window Wiper

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Compass

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

6 Speakers Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT

Heated rear seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seat

Heated Front Bucket Seats Windows Rear Window Defroster

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Rear Parking Sensors

SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Passenger door bin

MP3 decoder

Turn signal indicator mirrors

Sun blinds

Leather Seating Surfaces

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Blind spot sensor

Speed-Sensing Steering

Four wheel independent suspension

Bumpers: body-colour

Garage door transmitter: HomeLink

Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt

AM/FM radio: SiriusXM

Axle Ratio 3.648

Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SiriusXM/MP3 Audio System

