WHO SAYS A KIA DOESNT REACH HIGH MILEAGE? AS IS SPECIAL ! IN GREAT SHAPE INSIDE/OUT AND DRIVES WELL. ONLY 1 PREVIOUS OWNER WITH A CLEAN CARFAX REPORT. EQUIPPED WITH GREAT FEATURES. 

Welcome to Zinkon Motors! Thank you for exploring our vehicle listing. Our dealership is excited to assist you with your car-buying needs.

Dont miss the opportunity to own this unique vehicle at a great price.

Please note: This vehicle is being sold AS IS—it is unfit for regular use, not e-tested, and is not guaranteed to be roadworthy, mechanically sound, or maintained at any particular standard. The vehicle may require significant repairs at the buyer's expense and may not be suitable for immediate registration or use as a daily driver.

Zinkon Motors
B1-2059 Bayly St,
Pickering, ON
L1V 2P8
(416) 848-4646

2014 Kia Rio

405,871 KM

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Rio

EX | BACKUP CAM |ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARPROOF | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH

11994252

2014 Kia Rio

EX | BACKUP CAM |ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARPROOF | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
405,871KM
VIN KNADN4A3XE6418828

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R279
  • Mileage 405,871 KM

WHO SAYS A KIA DOESNT REACH HIGH MILEAGE? AS IS SPECIAL ! IN GREAT SHAPE INSIDE/OUT AND DRIVES WELL. ONLY 1 PREVIOUS OWNER WITH A CLEAN CARFAX REPORT. EQUIPPED WITH GREAT FEATURES. 


Please note: This vehicle is being sold AS IS—it is unfit for regular use, not e-tested, and is not guaranteed to be roadworthy, mechanically sound, or maintained at any particular standard. The vehicle may require significant repairs at the buyer’s expense and may not be suitable for immediate registration or use as a daily driver.


 


ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC-certified dealership conveniently situated at 2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8 near the intersection of Bayly St W and Church St S.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Cup Holder

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zinkon Motors

647-229-8905

2014 Kia Rio