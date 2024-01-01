Menu
<p>IMMACULATE CONDITION!</p>

2014 Nissan Altima

158,182 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Altima

S

2014 Nissan Altima

S

Location

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

158,182KM
Used
VIN 1N4AL3AP3EN259560

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R29
  • Mileage 158,182 KM

Vehicle Description

IMMACULATE CONDITION!

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

647-229-XXXX

(click to show)

647-229-8905

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zinkon Motors

647-229-8905

2014 Nissan Altima