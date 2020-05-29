Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hakim Auto Sales

416-454-0761

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru Impreza

2014 Subaru Impreza

Wagon 2.0i Premium ***6 Speed***

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru Impreza

Wagon 2.0i Premium ***6 Speed***

Location

Hakim Auto Sales

2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-454-0761

  1. 5104817
  2. 5104817
  3. 5104817
  4. 5104817
  5. 5104817
  6. 5104817
  7. 5104817
  8. 5104817
  9. 5104817
  10. 5104817
  11. 5104817
  12. 5104817
  13. 5104817
  14. 5104817
  15. 5104817
Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,515KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5104817
  • Stock #: E9205296
  • VIN: JF1GPAD68E9205296
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder

** Price Includes (Safety) Certification . No other Fees.
Finance Available: Good credit bad credit no problem.
Buy with Confidence.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 7pm

Add: 2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • outside temp display
  • Alarm System/Anti-Theft System
  • DRL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hakim Auto Sales

2017 GMC Terrain SLE
 40,029 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Impreza ...
 38,753 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 56,990 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Hakim Auto Sales

Hakim Auto Sales

2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

416-454-XXXX

(click to show)

416-454-0761

Quick Links
Directions Inventory