$11,783+ taxes & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline PanoRoof No Accidents AWD Good on Fuel
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline PanoRoof No Accidents AWD Good on Fuel
Location
Double Park Motors
1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
905-767-5799
Certified
$11,783
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,716 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Volkswagon Tiguan 2.0L Engine Automatic Transmission 139,794 kms All Wheel Drive Satellite Radio Panoramic Sunroof Alloy Wheels Power Seats Memory Seats Cruise Control Heated Mirrors and much more.
Thank you for looking at our inventory, we hope to meet you in person soon. We have an indoor showroom where you can browse and view the vehicles.
A Video of the vehicle you are looking at is available on our website, www.doubleparkmotors.ca
Feel free to call or email any questions you may have, we will be more than happy to help.
Financing is Available. We have Credit specialists that will help secure the best possible rate for you.
For our Commercial Clients, Commercial Leasing is available.
We Accept Trade in’s
Our team of Automotive Finance specialists have extensive experience; they will work all avenues to get you approved. Extensive knowledge and Connections within the Automotive Finance Industry allow us to get you approved when others can’t.
We are experienced in all the Below Areas and More:
Bad Credit, Divorce, No Credit, Collections, Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal, New to Canada, First Time Buyer, Rebuilding Credit. High TDSR, Lower Your Payments. Let us help your credit get back on track
Located At 1035 Brock Road Unit 1, Pickering Ontario
Hours
Monday 9:30am - 6:30pm
Tuesday 9:30am - 6:30pm
Wednesday 9:30am – 6:30pm
Thursday 9:30am – 6:30pm
Friday 9:00am – 5:30pm
Saturday 9:00am – 4:00pm
Sunday 11:00am - 3:00pm
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-767-5799