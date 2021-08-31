Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

140,109 KM

Details Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

  1. 1633308298
  2. 1633308299
  3. 1633308300
  4. 1633308300
  5. 1633308300
  6. 1633308300
  7. 1633308300
  8. 1633308300
  9. 1633308300
  10. 1633308299
  11. 1633308300
  12. 1633308300
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $895

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

140,109KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7720624
  • VIN: 2GNALAEKXF6355504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,109 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing

2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 183,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2011 Lincoln MKX
 260,109 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2007 Kia Sportage LX
 213,096 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

416-264-XXXX

(click to show)

416-264-2055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory