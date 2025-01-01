Menu
ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC-certified dealership conveniently situated at 2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8 near the intersection of Bayly St W and Church St S. We are committed to delivering exceptional service to every customer, ensuring complete transparency regarding all vehicles in our inventory, as well as financing and warranty options. Our mission is to transform your perception of pre-owned car sales. We invite you to visit us weekdays from 10 AM to 7 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM to 6 PM. Meet our dedicated team today!

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

121,275 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING | ONE OWNER | NAVI | BAKC UP CAM | POWER SLIDING DOOR & POWER TRUNK |

12431878

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING | ONE OWNER | NAVI | BAKC UP CAM | POWER SLIDING DOOR & POWER TRUNK |

Location

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,275KM
VIN 2C4RC1CG1FR672631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R372
  • Mileage 121,275 KM

Vehicle Description


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zinkon Motors

647-229-8905

2015 Chrysler Town & Country