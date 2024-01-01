2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
<p>LOADS OF SPACE WITH LOTS OF EXTRAS! 7 PASSENGER, BACK UP CAM, TRACTION CONTROL, FM/AM, AUX/12V, FRONT AND REAR POWER WINDOWS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, REMOTE START, FOG LIGHTS, POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, CLIMATE CONTROL, FULL STOW N GO, AND MUCH MORE!</p> <p>For inquiries, please contact us at 4 1 6 - 8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6 or visit our website at zinkonmotors.com to explore similar vehicles. Our dealership is open six days a week: Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We look forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!</p> <p>We are excited to become your trusted dealership. Our team is committed to providing you with all the necessary information to make an informed decision. Let us serve you—give us a call at 4 1 6 -8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6.</p> <p>Please note that Ontario Safety and Certification is available for an additional $595 + HST. Additionally, every vehicle purchase includes a full tank of gas and a complimentary oil change.</p> <p>We offer financing options starting from the lowest rates available O.A.C., with terms of up to 84 months. Whether youre looking to finance the full amount or a portion, our experienced Finance Specialists are here to secure the best rates from qualified banks. Financing fees may vary, so please consult your sales representative after submitting your finance application.</p> <p>To submit your finance application, please follow this link: Finance Application.</p> <p>This vehicle is eligible for an Extended Warranty, providing you with added peace of mind. Please inquire about our warranty packages so we can tailor the best option for your needs. We are here to empower you with the knowledge to make the right choice.</p> <p>Key Highlights:</p> <ul> <li>We are a top-rated dealership in Ontario—search for us on Google!</li> <li>We are registered with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council.</li> <li>We are proud members of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario.</li> <li>We provide up-to-date, free CARFAX vehicle history reports.</li> <li>We welcome trade-ins and offer top dollar!</li> </ul> <p>We look forward to serving you! </p> <p>Zinkon Motors</p> <p>B1-2059 Bayly St,</p> <p>Pickering, ON</p> <p>L1V 2P8</p> <p>(416) 848-4646</p> <p> </p><br><p> </p> <p> </p> <p>***Information and availability subject to change. Please confirm accuracy of the information with a sales representative.***</p> <p> </p> <p>Please send any and all inquiries about vehicles to our email address, sales@zinkonmotors.com, or call us at (416) 848-4646</p> <p> </p> <p>ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC Certified Dealership located near the intersection of Bayly St W & Church St S in Pickering, Ontario. We aim to provide the highest degree of service quality to every customer, including honest disclosure of all vehicles on the lot and financing/warranty options. Our mission is to change your opinion about Pre-owned Car Salespeople! We are available weekdays between the hours of 10am-8pm, and Saturdays 10am-6pm. Come in and meet our growing team today! </p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

133,877 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW | CLEAN CARPROOF | HEATED SEATS & STEERING | BACK UP CAM | POWER SEAT | REMOTE START

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW | CLEAN CARPROOF | HEATED SEATS & STEERING | BACK UP CAM | POWER SEAT | REMOTE START

Location

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,877KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG4FR744050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R238
  • Mileage 133,877 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADS OF SPACE WITH LOTS OF EXTRAS! 7 PASSENGER, BACK UP CAM, TRACTION CONTROL, FM/AM, AUX/12V, FRONT AND REAR POWER WINDOWS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, REMOTE START, FOG LIGHTS, POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, CLIMATE CONTROL, FULL STOW N GO, AND MUCH MORE!


For inquiries, please contact us at 4 1 6 - 8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6 or visit our website at zinkonmotors.com to explore similar vehicles. Our dealership is open six days a week: Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We look forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!


We are excited to become your trusted dealership. Our team is committed to providing you with all the necessary information to make an informed decision. Let us serve you—give us a call at 4 1 6 -8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6.


Please note that Ontario Safety and Certification is available for an additional $595 + HST. Additionally, every vehicle purchase includes a full tank of gas and a complimentary oil change.


We offer financing options starting from the lowest rates available O.A.C., with terms of up to 84 months. Whether you're looking to finance the full amount or a portion, our experienced Finance Specialists are here to secure the best rates from qualified banks. Financing fees may vary, so please consult your sales representative after submitting your finance application.


To submit your finance application, please follow this link: Finance Application.


This vehicle is eligible for an Extended Warranty, providing you with added peace of mind. Please inquire about our warranty packages so we can tailor the best option for your needs. We are here to empower you with the knowledge to make the right choice.


Key Highlights:


  • We are a top-rated dealership in Ontario—search for us on Google!
  • We are registered with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council.
  • We are proud members of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario.
  • We provide up-to-date, free CARFAX vehicle history reports.
  • We welcome trade-ins and offer top dollar!

We look forward to serving you! 


Zinkon Motors


B1-2059 Bayly St,


Pickering, ON


L1V 2P8


(416) 848-4646


 


 


 


***Information and availability subject to change. Please confirm accuracy of the information with a sales representative.***


 


Please send any and all inquiries about vehicles to our email address, sales@zinkonmotors.com, or call us at (416) 848-4646


 


ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC Certified Dealership located near the intersection of Bayly St W & Church St S in Pickering, Ontario. We aim to provide the highest degree of service quality to every customer, including honest disclosure of all vehicles on the lot and financing/warranty options. Our mission is to change your opinion about Pre-owned Car Salespeople! We are available weekdays between the hours of 10am-8pm, and Saturdays 10am-6pm. Come in and meet our growing team today! 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zinkon Motors

647-229-8905

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan