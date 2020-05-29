Menu
$16,400

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Chrysler

416-477-1107

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus - Rear CAM/NAV/Heated Seats

Location

920 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B3

  • 93,626KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5099366
  • Stock #: PC1643
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7FR722417
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

The 'Pickering Chrysler, Pre-Owned Guarantee' is that all vehicles sold will be accompanied with the following:- 36 Days of Warranty (with valid safety certificate)- Additional/extended warranty available for purchase- Detailed technician's report- Extensive vehicle clean up- Fresh oil change, filter and fluid top-up- CarFax Report- Financing Available O.A.C.Our pre-owned inventory is priced using a sophisticated software that assess comparable vehicles in the market daily. Mileage, options, accident history and even colour are factored into this algorithm. As vehicles enter and exit the market, our pricing adjusts accordingly. This ensures that you are getting an exceptional deal every time you purchase from us!We have professional appraisers on site using this software and an extensive network of wholesale buyers ensuring we maximize your trade-in value every time you buy! *We do our best to ensure the accuracy of our online advertisements and the information therein, however mistakes happen - we are not responsible for errors or omissions listed within this advertisement. Please verify any and all information with a Pickering Chrysler Sales Representative.**SECONDS FROM THE 401, WE SERVE THE GTA INCLUDING PICKERING, AJAX, WHITBY, OSHAWA, SCARBOROUGH, TORONTO, BOWMANVILLE, NORTH YORK, PETERBOROUGH, OAKVILLE, GEORGETOWN, HAMILTON, MISSISSAUGA, BRAMPTON, OAKVILLE, RICHMOND HILL, NEWMARKET, AURORA AND BEYOND**

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • 4 Speakers
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • 6 Speakers
  • Video Remote Control
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Seating
  • Cloth Bucket Seats
  • Front Bucket Seats
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
  • 17' Wheel Covers
  • Passenger door bin
  • MP3 decoder
  • Passenger seat mounted armrest
  • Reclining 3rd row seat
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Remote USB Port
  • UConnect Hands-Free Group
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Bumpers: body-colour
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • 3rd row seats: split-bench
  • Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
  • 6.5' Touchscreen
  • Radio: Uconnect 430 6.5' Touch/CD/HDD/NAV
  • 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
  • 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
  • Single DVD Entertainment Group
  • 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Garmin Navigation
  • HDMI Input Jack
  • Radio: 430 6.5' Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD
  • Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

