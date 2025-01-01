2015 Ford Escape

Menu
For inquiries, please contact us at 4 1 6 - 8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6 or visit our website at zinkonmotors.com to explore similar vehicles. Our dealership is open six days a week: Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We look forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!

We are excited to become your trusted dealership. Our team is committed to providing you with all the necessary information to make an informed decision. Let us serve you—give us a call at 4 1 6 -8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6.

Please note that Ontario Safety and Certification is available for an additional $695 + HST.

We offer financing options starting from the lowest rates available O.A.C., with terms of up to 84 months. Whether youre looking to finance the full amount or a portion, our experienced Finance Specialists are here to secure the best rates from qualified banks. Financing fees may vary, so please consult your sales representative after submitting your finance application.

To submit your finance application, please follow this link: Finance Application.

This vehicle is eligible for an Extended Warranty, providing you with added peace of mind. Please inquire about our warranty packages so we can tailor the best option for your needs. We are here to empower you with the knowledge to make the right choice.

Key Highlights:

We are a top-rated dealership in Ontario—search for us on Google!
We are registered with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council.
We are proud members of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario.
We provide up-to-date, free CARFAX vehicle history reports.
We welcome trade-ins and offer top dollar!

We look forward to serving you! 

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St,

Pickering, ON

L1V 2P8

(416) 848-4646

 

ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC-certified dealership conveniently situated at 2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8 near the intersection of Bayly St W and Church St S. We are committed to delivering exceptional service to every customer, ensuring complete transparency regarding all vehicles in our inventory, as well as financing and warranty options. Our mission is to transform your perception of pre-owned car sales. We invite you to visit us weekdays from 10 AM to 7 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM to 6 PM. Meet our dedicated team today!

2015 Ford Escape

139,728 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Escape

SE |4WD|LEATHER|NAVI|BACK-UP CAM|POWER SEATS|HEATED SEATS|

12725955

2015 Ford Escape

SE |4WD|LEATHER|NAVI|BACK-UP CAM|POWER SEATS|HEATED SEATS|

Location

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,728KM
VIN 1FMCU9G92FUB53163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R462
  • Mileage 139,728 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$11,995

Zinkon Motors

647-229-8905

2015 Ford Escape