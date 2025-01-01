2015 GMC Terrain

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>For inquiries, please contact us at 4 1 6 - 8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6 or visit our website at zinkonmotors.com to explore similar vehicles. Our dealership is open six days a week: Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We look forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!</p> <p>We are excited to become your trusted dealership. Our team is committed to providing you with all the necessary information to make an informed decision. Let us serve you—give us a call at 4 1 6 -8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6.</p> <p>Please note that Ontario Safety and Certification is available for an additional $695 + HST.</p> <p>We offer financing options starting from the lowest rates available O.A.C., with terms of up to 84 months. Whether youre looking to finance the full amount or a portion, our experienced Finance Specialists are here to secure the best rates from qualified banks. Financing fees may vary, so please consult your sales representative after submitting your finance application.</p> <p>To submit your finance application, please follow this link: Finance Application.</p> <p>This vehicle is eligible for an Extended Warranty, providing you with added peace of mind. Please inquire about our warranty packages so we can tailor the best option for your needs. We are here to empower you with the knowledge to make the right choice.</p> <p>Key Highlights:</p> <ul> <li>We are a top-rated dealership in Ontario—search for us on Google!</li> <li>We are registered with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council.</li> <li>We are proud members of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario.</li> <li>We provide up-to-date, free CARFAX vehicle history reports.</li> <li>We welcome trade-ins and offer top dollar!</li> </ul> <p>We look forward to serving you! </p> <p>Zinkon Motors</p> <p>B1-2059 Bayly St,</p> <p>Pickering, ON</p> <p>L1V 2P8</p> <p>(416) 848-4646</p><br><p>ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC-certified dealership conveniently situated at 2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8 near the intersection of Bayly St W and Church St S. We are committed to delivering exceptional service to every customer, ensuring complete transparency regarding all vehicles in our inventory, as well as financing and warranty options. Our mission is to transform your perception of pre-owned car sales. We invite you to visit us weekdays from 10 AM to 7 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM to 6 PM. Meet our dedicated team today!</p>

2015 GMC Terrain

86,442 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE |AWD|LOW KMS|POWER SEATS|BACK-UP CAM|PIONEER SOUND SYSTEM|

Watch This Vehicle
12619944

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE |AWD|LOW KMS|POWER SEATS|BACK-UP CAM|PIONEER SOUND SYSTEM|

Location

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

  1. 12619944
  2. 12619944
  3. 12619944
  4. 12619944
  5. 12619944
  6. 12619944
  7. 12619944
  8. 12619944
  9. 12619944
  10. 12619944
  11. 12619944
  12. 12619944
  13. 12619944
  14. 12619944
  15. 12619944
  16. 12619944
  17. 12619944
  18. 12619944
  19. 12619944
  20. 12619944
  21. 12619944
  22. 12619944
  23. 12619944
  24. 12619944
  25. 12619944
  26. 12619944
  27. 12619944
  28. 12619944
  29. 12619944
  30. 12619944
  31. 12619944
  32. 12619944
  33. 12619944
  34. 12619944
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,442KM
VIN 2GKFLWEK8F6118266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R418
  • Mileage 86,442 KM

Vehicle Description

For inquiries, please contact us at 4 1 6 - 8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6 or visit our website at zinkonmotors.com to explore similar vehicles. Our dealership is open six days a week: Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We look forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!


We are excited to become your trusted dealership. Our team is committed to providing you with all the necessary information to make an informed decision. Let us serve you—give us a call at 4 1 6 -8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6.


Please note that Ontario Safety and Certification is available for an additional $695 + HST.


We offer financing options starting from the lowest rates available O.A.C., with terms of up to 84 months. Whether you're looking to finance the full amount or a portion, our experienced Finance Specialists are here to secure the best rates from qualified banks. Financing fees may vary, so please consult your sales representative after submitting your finance application.


To submit your finance application, please follow this link: Finance Application.


This vehicle is eligible for an Extended Warranty, providing you with added peace of mind. Please inquire about our warranty packages so we can tailor the best option for your needs. We are here to empower you with the knowledge to make the right choice.


Key Highlights:


  • We are a top-rated dealership in Ontario—search for us on Google!
  • We are registered with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council.
  • We are proud members of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario.
  • We provide up-to-date, free CARFAX vehicle history reports.
  • We welcome trade-ins and offer top dollar!

We look forward to serving you! 


Zinkon Motors


B1-2059 Bayly St,


Pickering, ON


L1V 2P8


(416) 848-4646


ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC-certified dealership conveniently situated at 2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8 near the intersection of Bayly St W and Church St S. We are committed to delivering exceptional service to every customer, ensuring complete transparency regarding all vehicles in our inventory, as well as financing and warranty options. Our mission is to transform your perception of pre-owned car sales. We invite you to visit us weekdays from 10 AM to 7 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM to 6 PM. Meet our dedicated team today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Navigation System

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zinkon Motors

Used 2015 Nissan Micra SV | LOW MILEAGE | BACK UP CAM | KEYLESS ENTRY | CRUISE CONTROL for sale in Pickering, ON
2015 Nissan Micra SV | LOW MILEAGE | BACK UP CAM | KEYLESS ENTRY | CRUISE CONTROL 101,923 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES |4WD|LEATHER|SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH| for sale in Pickering, ON
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES |4WD|LEATHER|SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH| 132,640 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT PREMIUM PLUS | CLEAN CARFAX | LEATHER | POWER GROUP | BIG SCREEN | STOW N GO | NAVI | for sale in Pickering, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT PREMIUM PLUS | CLEAN CARFAX | LEATHER | POWER GROUP | BIG SCREEN | STOW N GO | NAVI | 114,027 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email Zinkon Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

647-229-XXXX

(click to show)

647-229-8905

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Zinkon Motors

647-229-8905

2015 GMC Terrain