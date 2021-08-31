Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

108,142 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Chrysler

416-477-1107

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Pickering Chrysler

920 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B3

416-477-1107

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

108,142KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7593691
  Stock #: R21107A
  VIN: 1C4PJMCB9FW748560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,142 KM

Vehicle Description

The 'Pickering Chrysler, Pre-Owned Guarantee' is that all vehicles sold will be accompanied with the following:- 36 Days of Warranty (with valid safety certificate)- Additional/extended warranty available for purchase- Detailed technician's report- Extensive vehicle clean up- Fresh oil change, filter and fluid top-up- CarFax Report- Financing Available O.A.C.Our pre-owned inventory is priced using a sophisticated software that assess comparable vehicles in the market daily. Mileage, options, accident history and even colour are factored into this algorithm. As vehicles enter and exit the market, our pricing adjusts accordingly. This ensures that you are getting an exceptional deal every time you purchase from us!We have professional appraisers on site using this software and an extensive network of wholesale buyers ensuring we maximize your trade-in value every time you buy!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Compass
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Harman Radio Manufacturer
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command
GPS Antenna Input
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Normal Duty Suspension
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
8.4' Touch Screen Display
17' x 7' aluminum wheels
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Roof rack: rails only
Radio: UConnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Cold Weather Group
3.734 Axle Ratio
Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT
Day Light Opening Mouldings
Jeep Black Gloss Badging
Quick Order Package 24K (DISC)

Pickering Chrysler

Pickering Chrysler

920 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B3

416-477-1107

