2015 Mazda MAZDA5

<p>INTRODUCING A VEHICLE THAT IS FAR MORE SPACIOUS THAN IT LOOKS AND SMALL ENOUGH TO PARK ALMOST ANYWHERE. THIS MAZDA 5 GT IS LOADED WITH GREAT FEATURES SUCH AS HEATED SEATS, LEATHER, SUNROOF, CRUISE CONTROL , POWER WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, MIDDLE ROW VENTS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE! </p> <p> </p> <p>For inquiries, please contact us at 4 1 6 - 8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6 or visit our website at zinkonmotors.com to explore similar vehicles. Our dealership is open six days a week: Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We look forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!</p> <p>We are excited to become your trusted dealership. Our team is committed to providing you with all the necessary information to make an informed decision. Let us serve you—give us a call at 4 1 6 -8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6.</p> <p>Please note that Ontario Safety and Certification is available for an additional $695 + HST. </p> <p>We offer financing options starting from the lowest rates available O.A.C., with terms of up to 84 months. Whether youre looking to finance the full amount or a portion, our experienced Finance Specialists are here to secure the best rates from qualified banks. Financing fees may vary, so please consult your sales representative after submitting your finance application.</p> <p>To submit your finance application, please follow this link: Finance Application.</p> <p>This vehicle is eligible for an Extended Warranty, providing you with added peace of mind. Please inquire about our warranty packages so we can tailor the best option for your needs. We are here to empower you with the knowledge to make the right choice.</p> <p>Key Highlights:</p> <ul> <li>We are a top-rated dealership in Ontario—search for us on Google!</li> <li>We are registered with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council.</li> <li>We are proud members of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario.</li> <li>We provide up-to-date, free CARFAX vehicle history reports.</li> <li>We welcome trade-ins and offer top dollar!</li> </ul> <p>We look forward to serving you! </p> <p>Zinkon Motors</p> <p>B1-2059 Bayly St,</p> <p>Pickering, ON</p> <p>L1V 2P8</p> <p>(416) 848-4646</p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p><br><p>ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC-certified dealership conveniently situated at 2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8 near the intersection of Bayly St W and Church St S. We are committed to delivering exceptional service to every customer, ensuring complete transparency regarding all vehicles in our inventory, as well as financing and warranty options. Our mission is to transform your perception of pre-owned car sales. We invite you to visit us weekdays from 10 AM to 7 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM to 6 PM. Meet our dedicated team today!</p>

2015 Mazda MAZDA5

135,993 KM

$12,395

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA5

GT | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY

12032197

2015 Mazda MAZDA5

GT | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

$12,395

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,993KM
VIN JM1CW2DL7F0185152

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R282
  • Mileage 135,993 KM

INTRODUCING A VEHICLE THAT IS FAR MORE SPACIOUS THAN IT LOOKS AND SMALL ENOUGH TO PARK ALMOST ANYWHERE. THIS MAZDA 5 GT IS LOADED WITH GREAT FEATURES SUCH AS HEATED SEATS, LEATHER, SUNROOF, CRUISE CONTROL , POWER WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, MIDDLE ROW VENTS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE! 


 


Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Power Steering

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
3RD ROW SEATING

CD Player

Sunroof/Moonroof

Climate Control

Cup Holder

Center Arm Rest
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

$12,395

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Mazda MAZDA5