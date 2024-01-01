$10,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
SL
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
SL
Location
Star Line Sales and Leasing
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
416-264-2055
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
181,407KM
Used
VIN 5N1AR2MMOFC650145
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,407 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Star Line Sales and Leasing
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Star Line Sales and Leasing
416-264-2055
2015 Nissan Pathfinder