Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Pickering, ON

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

181,407 KM

Details Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

  1. 1707011440
  2. 1707011440
  3. 1707011440
  4. 1707011440
  5. 1707011440
  6. 1707011440
  7. 1707011440
  8. 1707011440
  9. 1707011440
  10. 1707011440
  11. 1707011440
  12. 1707011440
  13. 1707011440
  14. 1707011440
  15. 1707011440
  16. 1707011440
  17. 1707011440
Contact Seller

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
181,407KM
Used
VIN 5N1AR2MMOFC650145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,407 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing

Used 2013 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in Pickering, ON
2013 Honda CR-V Touring 247,086 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Journey Crew for sale in Pickering, ON
2013 Dodge Journey Crew 213,085 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt EX for sale in Pickering, ON
2013 Chevrolet Volt EX 191,587 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Star Line Sales and Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

416-264-XXXX

(click to show)

416-264-2055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Pathfinder