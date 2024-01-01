Menu
LOADS OF SPACE! 7 PASSENGER, FM/AM, AUX/12V, FRONT POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, CLIMATE CONTROL, FULL STOW N GO, AND MUCH MORE!

For inquiries, please contact us at 4 1 6 - 8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6 or visit our website at zinkonmotors.com to explore similar vehicles. Our dealership is open six days a week: Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM.

Please note that Ontario Safety and Certification is available for an additional $595 + HST. Additionally, every vehicle purchase includes a full tank of gas and a complimentary oil change.

We offer financing options starting from the lowest rates available O.A.C., with terms of up to 84 months.

This vehicle is eligible for an Extended Warranty, providing you with added peace of mind.

Zinkon Motors
B1-2059 Bayly St,
Pickering, ON
L1V 2P8
(416) 848-4646

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

141,490 KM

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Location

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,490KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG8GR350104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R230
  • Mileage 141,490 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Defroster

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

