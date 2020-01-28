Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Hakim Auto Sales

2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-454-0761

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,810KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4576479
  • Stock #: GR341177
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG5GR341177
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • outside temp display
  • DRL

