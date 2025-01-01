2016 Ford Focus

Menu
<p>For inquiries, please contact us at 4 1 6 - 8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6 or visit our website at zinkonmotors.com to explore similar vehicles. Our dealership is open six days a week: Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We look forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!</p> <p>We are excited to become your trusted dealership. Our team is committed to providing you with all the necessary information to make an informed decision. Let us serve you—give us a call at 4 1 6 -8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6.</p> <p>Please note that Ontario Safety and Certification is available for an additional $695 + HST.</p> <p>We offer financing options starting from the lowest rates available O.A.C., with terms of up to 84 months. Whether youre looking to finance the full amount or a portion, our experienced Finance Specialists are here to secure the best rates from qualified banks. Financing fees may vary, so please consult your sales representative after submitting your finance application.</p> <p>To submit your finance application, please follow this link: Finance Application.</p> <p>This vehicle is eligible for an Extended Warranty, providing you with added peace of mind. Please inquire about our warranty packages so we can tailor the best option for your needs. We are here to empower you with the knowledge to make the right choice.</p> <p>Key Highlights:</p> <ul> <li>We are a top-rated dealership in Ontario—search for us on Google!</li> <li>We are registered with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council.</li> <li>We are proud members of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario.</li> <li>We provide up-to-date, free CARFAX vehicle history reports.</li> <li>We welcome trade-ins and offer top dollar!</li> </ul> <p>We look forward to serving you! </p> <p>Zinkon Motors</p> <p>B1-2059 Bayly St,</p> <p>Pickering, ON</p> <p>L1V 2P8</p> <p>(416) 848-4646</p><br><p>ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC-certified dealership conveniently situated at 2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8 near the intersection of Bayly St W and Church St S. We are committed to delivering exceptional service to every customer, ensuring complete transparency regarding all vehicles in our inventory, as well as financing and warranty options. Our mission is to transform your perception of pre-owned car sales. We invite you to visit us weekdays from 10 AM to 7 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM to 6 PM. Meet our dedicated team today!</p>

2016 Ford Focus

106,504 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Focus

SE | BACK-UP CAM|BLUETOOTH|HEATED SEAT & STEERING WHEEL|

Watch This Vehicle
12900236

2016 Ford Focus

SE | BACK-UP CAM|BLUETOOTH|HEATED SEAT & STEERING WHEEL|

Location

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-848-4646

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,504KM
VIN 1FADP3K2XGL316825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R516
  • Mileage 106,504 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2016 Ford Focus