2016 Hyundai Sonata

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Welcome to Zinkon Motors, thank you for checking our vehicle listing. Our dealership is looking forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!</p> <p> </p> <p>This is an exciting time for us, as we are working to be the dealership that you can trust. We don’t say this statement lightly, we are confident that we will provide you with every necessary detail to make an informed decision about our vehicle or any other dealership’s vehicle.</p> <p> </p> <p>We also specialize in purchasing vehicles from private sellers like yourselves, this is how we got to know the customer side of this business. Let’s work together to make Ontario Dealers better and more fair. If you are looking to sell your vehicle today please follow this link: https://www.zinkonmotors.com/trade-in/</p> <p> </p> <p>Ontario Safety and Certification is available for this unit. This will only cost the purchaser an additional $595 plus H.S.T. to receive certification that the vehicle has passed standard testing, and is safe and legal to drive.</p> <p> </p> <p>Financing is an option for this vehicle. Whether you want to finance the full amount or a portion, we can take care of you. With many years in the industry, we have the best trained Finance Specialists that will guarantee the best rate from the banks that you would qualify for. The fee for financing varies, please ask your sales representative after sending your finance application. </p> <p> </p> <p>Follow this link to send your finance application now: https://www.zinkonmotors.com/car-loan-application/</p> <p> </p> <p>This vehicle qualifies for an Extended Warranty. We can all benefit from an extra peace of mind, especially when purchasing a vehicle. Please ask about our Warranty packages, so we can build the right option for your needs. Protect it the way you choose, we simply provide you with the knowledge to decide the best options.</p> <p> </p> <p>Zinkon Motors</p> <p>B1-2059 Bayly St,</p> <p>Pickering, ON</p> <p>L1V 2P8</p> <p>(416) 848-4646</p><br><p> </p> <p> </p> <p>***Information and availability subject to change. Please confirm accuracy of the information with a sales representative.***</p> <p> </p> <p>Please send any and all inquiries about vehicles to our email address, sales@zinkonmotors.com, or call us at (416) 848-4646</p> <p> </p> <p>ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC Certified Dealership located near the intersection of Bayly St W & Church St S in Pickering, Ontario. We aim to provide the highest degree of service quality to every customer, including honest disclosure of all vehicles on the lot and financing/warranty options. Our mission is to change your opinion about Pre-owned Car Salespeople! We are available weekdays between the hours of 10am-8pm, and Saturdays 10am-6pm. Come in and meet our growing team today! </p>

2016 Hyundai Sonata

80,900 KM

Details Description Features

$14,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Sonata

GLS | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARPROOF | SUNROOF | BLINDSPOT | BACK UP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Sonata

GLS | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARPROOF | SUNROOF | BLINDSPOT | BACK UP CAM

Location

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

  1. 11698591
  2. 11698591
  3. 11698591
  4. 11698591
  5. 11698591
  6. 11698591
  7. 11698591
  8. 11698591
  9. 11698591
  10. 11698591
  11. 11698591
  12. 11698591
  13. 11698591
  14. 11698591
  15. 11698591
  16. 11698591
  17. 11698591
  18. 11698591
  19. 11698591
  20. 11698591
  21. 11698591
  22. 11698591
  23. 11698591
  24. 11698591
  25. 11698591
  26. 11698591
  27. 11698591
  28. 11698591
  29. 11698591
  30. 11698591
  31. 11698591
  32. 11698591
  33. 11698591
  34. 11698591
  35. 11698591
  36. 11698591
  37. 11698591
Contact Seller

$14,795

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,900KM
VIN 5NPE24AF1GH294127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R208
  • Mileage 80,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Zinkon Motors, thank you for checking our vehicle listing. Our dealership is looking forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!


 


This is an exciting time for us, as we are working to be the dealership that you can trust. We don’t say this statement lightly, we are confident that we will provide you with every necessary detail to make an informed decision about our vehicle or any other dealership’s vehicle.


 


We also specialize in purchasing vehicles from private sellers like yourselves, this is how we got to know the customer side of this business. Let’s work together to make Ontario Dealers better and more fair. If you are looking to sell your vehicle today please follow this link: https://www.zinkonmotors.com/trade-in/


 


Ontario Safety and Certification is available for this unit. This will only cost the purchaser an additional $595 plus H.S.T. to receive certification that the vehicle has passed standard testing, and is safe and legal to drive.


 


Financing is an option for this vehicle. Whether you want to finance the full amount or a portion, we can take care of you. With many years in the industry, we have the best trained Finance Specialists that will guarantee the best rate from the banks that you would qualify for. The fee for financing varies, please ask your sales representative after sending your finance application. 


 


Follow this link to send your finance application now: https://www.zinkonmotors.com/car-loan-application/


 


This vehicle qualifies for an Extended Warranty. We can all benefit from an extra peace of mind, especially when purchasing a vehicle. Please ask about our Warranty packages, so we can build the right option for your needs. Protect it the way you choose, we simply provide you with the knowledge to decide the best options.


 


Zinkon Motors


B1-2059 Bayly St,


Pickering, ON


L1V 2P8


(416) 848-4646


 


 


***Information and availability subject to change. Please confirm accuracy of the information with a sales representative.***


 


Please send any and all inquiries about vehicles to our email address, sales@zinkonmotors.com, or call us at (416) 848-4646


 


ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC Certified Dealership located near the intersection of Bayly St W & Church St S in Pickering, Ontario. We aim to provide the highest degree of service quality to every customer, including honest disclosure of all vehicles on the lot and financing/warranty options. Our mission is to change your opinion about Pre-owned Car Salespeople! We are available weekdays between the hours of 10am-8pm, and Saturdays 10am-6pm. Come in and meet our growing team today! 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zinkon Motors

Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata GLS | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARPROOF | SUNROOF | BLINDSPOT | BACK UP CAM for sale in Pickering, ON
2016 Hyundai Sonata GLS | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARPROOF | SUNROOF | BLINDSPOT | BACK UP CAM 80,900 KM $14,795 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L | CLEAN CARPROOF | POWER SLIDING DOORS | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | POWER LIFTGATE for sale in Pickering, ON
2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L | CLEAN CARPROOF | POWER SLIDING DOORS | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | POWER LIFTGATE 230,950 KM $11,295 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Soul EX+ | CLEAN CARPROOF | ONE OWNER | BACK UP CAM | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS for sale in Pickering, ON
2015 Kia Soul EX+ | CLEAN CARPROOF | ONE OWNER | BACK UP CAM | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS 85,168 KM $13,495 + tax & lic

Email Zinkon Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

647-229-XXXX

(click to show)

647-229-8905

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$14,795

+ taxes & licensing

Zinkon Motors

647-229-8905

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Sonata