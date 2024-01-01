Menu
Autolab Certified Pre-Owned

At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family

2016 Land Rover Discovery

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport All-wheel Drive 4dr HSE LUXURY

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport All-wheel Drive 4dr HSE LUXURY

Location

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-6000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN SALCT2BG7GH585660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 585660
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Autolab Certified Pre-Owned


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Pickering Auto Lab

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Auto Lab

905-839-6000

2016 Land Rover Discovery