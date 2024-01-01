$15,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover Discovery
Sport All-wheel Drive 4dr HSE LUXURY
Location
Pickering Auto Lab
1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5
905-839-6000
Certified
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 585660
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Autolab Certified Pre-Owned
At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family
Vehicle Features
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Additional Features
