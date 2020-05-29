Menu
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hakim Auto Sales

416-454-0761

2016 Mazda CX-9

2016 Mazda CX-9

GT ***Clean Title***

2016 Mazda CX-9

GT ***Clean Title***

Location

Hakim Auto Sales

2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-454-0761

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

  42,138KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5104814
  Stock #: G0106734
  VIN: JM3TCBDY1G0106734
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

** Price Includes (Safety) Certification. No other Fees. **** Clean Title *****
Finance Available: Good credit bad credit no problem.
Buy with Confidence.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 7pm

Add: 2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Exterior
  • Chrome Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • HEADS UP DISPLAY
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • outside temp display
  • Alarm System/Anti-Theft System
  DRL

Hakim Auto Sales

Hakim Auto Sales

2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

