2016 Mazda CX-9

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Rearview Camera

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

VANITY MIRRORS

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Universal Garage Door Opener

Floor mats

Rear defogger Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

3RD ROW SEATING

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM Stereo

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

4 Cylinder Engine Exterior Chrome Wheels

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Windows Privacy Glass Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features Navigation System

HEADS UP DISPLAY

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

outside temp display

Alarm System/Anti-Theft System

DRL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.