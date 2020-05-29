Menu
$37,777

+ taxes & licensing

Cars 101

905-420-3325

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG | REAR CAM | BLINDSPOT | PANO ROOF|

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG | REAR CAM | BLINDSPOT | PANO ROOF|

Location

Cars 101

4-1698 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1W 1L9

905-420-3325

Sale Price

$37,777

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,923KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5061021
  • Stock #: 11518
  • VIN: 55SWF6EB3GU165122
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black + Red Stitching
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

High Value Options +

2016 Mercedes-Benz C450 AMG Sedan * Rear View Camera * Blind Spot Assist * Navigation * Panoramic Sunroof * Radiator Grille * Lip Spoiler

 

AMG Sport Package | AMG Styling | AMG Performance Steering Wheel | Parking Package (P44) | Mirror Package (P49) | Active Parking Assist  Keyless Go | Keyless Start | Collision Warning System (with Active Brake Application ) Memory Package (Driver's Seat, Steering Column, and Mirror)  Drive Program Selection Switch (Agility Select) | Air Filter (with Water Protection ) | Stowage Facility Package | Rain Sensor | Cruise Control | Air Suspension | Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors | Sirius Satellite® Radio | Radio Remote Control (with Panic Switch) | ECO Start/Stop Function  Refrigerant Compressor

 

Interior: AMG Line Interior | Interior Light Package (876) | Black Fabric Headliner | Heated Front Seats | Ashtray Package | Ambient Lighting | Black Ask Wood Trim | Premium Sound System | Electric Adjustable Driver's Seat (with Memory ) | Memory Package (275) | Lumbar Support Adjustment | Garage Door Opener | Pre-Safe® | Premium Sound System | DVD Player | Illuminated Door Sill

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Finance options available on all makes and models!

 

*** Do not pay for 90-days! 0$ down! {OAC} ***

 

We finance everyone! We literally mean everyone!

 

Good credit? No credit? Bad credit? $0 down?

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All of our vehicles are sold certified at no additional cost!

 

*** We DO NOT charge an administration or certification fee! ***

*** All inclusive pricing ***

 

Every vehicle sale includes:

– CarFax® Report

– Platinum Automotive Detail

– Interior Steam Clean & Leather Protection

– Exterior Paint Enhancement

– 160pt Inspection

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Welcome to Cars101!

Durham Region's Premium Indoor Showroom.

 

At Cars101 we are proud to be your local automotive supplier.

We offer an exceptional selection of pre-owned vehicles individually selected by our expert buyers and reconditioned by our specially trained technicians.

 

*** WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ON ALL MAKES AND MODELS ***

 

Disclosure_ The advertised price does not include HST {13%} (harmonized sales tax), licensing fee(s), OMVIC Fee ($10), and fuel ($50+).

>> *OAC {on approved credit}

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Dual Moonroof
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

