2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
High Value Options +
2016 Mercedes-Benz C450 AMG Sedan * Rear View Camera * Blind Spot Assist * Navigation * Panoramic Sunroof * Radiator Grille * Lip Spoiler
AMG Sport Package | AMG Styling | AMG Performance Steering Wheel | Parking Package (P44) | Mirror Package (P49) | Active Parking Assist Keyless Go | Keyless Start | Collision Warning System (with Active Brake Application ) Memory Package (Driver's Seat, Steering Column, and Mirror) Drive Program Selection Switch (Agility Select) | Air Filter (with Water Protection ) | Stowage Facility Package | Rain Sensor | Cruise Control | Air Suspension | Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors | Sirius Satellite® Radio | Radio Remote Control (with Panic Switch) | ECO Start/Stop Function Refrigerant Compressor
Interior: AMG Line Interior | Interior Light Package (876) | Black Fabric Headliner | Heated Front Seats | Ashtray Package | Ambient Lighting | Black Ask Wood Trim | Premium Sound System | Electric Adjustable Driver's Seat (with Memory ) | Memory Package (275) | Lumbar Support Adjustment | Garage Door Opener | Pre-Safe® | Premium Sound System | DVD Player | Illuminated Door Sill
