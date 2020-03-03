Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C300

4MATIC

2016 Mercedes-Benz C300

4MATIC

Location

Cars 101

4-1698 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1W 1L9

905-420-3325

$28,777

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,487KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4749270
  • Stock #: 11510
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB4GU160097
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

*** 2016 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic Sedan * One Owner * 18" AMG Spoke Wheels * AMG Sport Package * AMG Styling * AVANTGARDE Interior Package * AMG Line Interior * Premium Package ***

 

AWD | 2.0L | 241hp | Rear Camera | Blind Spot Assist | Panoramic Sunroof (Sliding) | Glass Roof | 7-Speed Sport Transmission | Sport Suspension | Collision Warning System | Navigation | Memory Package (Driver's Seat, Steering Column & Mirror) | Lumbar Support Adjustment | Mirror Package | Active Parking Assist | Bluetooth Connectivity | Sirius Satellite Radio | Power Seats | Power Windows | Power Locks | Heated Front Seats | Dual Climate Control | Keyless Go | Traction Control | AUX + USB Input | Cruise Control | Comfort Access | Heated Steering Wheel | Touchpad & Controller | ECO Mode (Start/Stop Function) | Smoking Package | Dark Oak Interior Trim | LED Lights | Interior Light Package | Alloy Wheels | and so much more!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS Navigation
  • SiriusXM Radio

