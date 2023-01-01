Menu
2016 Toyota 4Runner

120,838 KM

Details Description

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Toyota

905-420-9000

2016 Toyota 4Runner

2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6

2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6

Location

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

Logo_NoBadges

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,838KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10410267
  Stock #: U7393A
  VIN: JTEBU5JRXG5346783

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # U7393A
  Mileage 120,838 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD CERTIFIEDPLUS HST AND LICENSING FEE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pickering Toyota

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

Alternate Numbers
Toll Free: 1-800-263-4431
