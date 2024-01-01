2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
<p>SHOWROOM CONDITION! CLEAN CARFAX, RS GRILL, FOG LIGHTS, CARPLAY, HEATED FRONT SEATS, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT SYSTEM, REMOTE START, PUSH START, SUNROOF, POWER SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, CARGO WITH SPLIT-FOLDING REAR SEATS AND MUCH MORE! </p> <p>For inquiries, please contact us at 4 1 6 - 8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6 or visit our website at zinkonmotors.com to explore similar vehicles. Our dealership is open six days a week: Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We look forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!</p> <p>We are excited to become your trusted dealership. Our team is committed to providing you with all the necessary information to make an informed decision. Let us serve you—give us a call at 4 1 6 -8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6.</p> <p>Please note that Ontario Safety and Certification is available for an additional $595 + HST. Additionally, every vehicle purchase includes a full tank of gas and a complimentary oil change.</p> <p>We offer financing options starting from the lowest rates available O.A.C., with terms of up to 84 months. Whether youre looking to finance the full amount or a portion, our experienced Finance Specialists are here to secure the best rates from qualified banks. Financing fees may vary, so please consult your sales representative after submitting your finance application.</p> <p>To submit your finance application, please follow this link: Finance Application.</p> <p>This vehicle is eligible for an Extended Warranty, providing you with added peace of mind. Please inquire about our warranty packages so we can tailor the best option for your needs. We are here to empower you with the knowledge to make the right choice.</p> <p>Key Highlights:</p> <ul> <li>We are a top-rated dealership in Ontario—search for us on Google!</li> <li>We are registered with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council.</li> <li>We are proud members of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario.</li> <li>We provide up-to-date, free CARFAX vehicle history reports.</li> <li>We welcome trade-ins and offer top dollar!</li> </ul> <p>We look forward to serving you! </p> <p>Zinkon Motors</p> <p>B1-2059 Bayly St,</p> <p>Pickering, ON</p> <p>L1V 2P8</p> <p>(416) 848-4646</p> <p> </p><br><p> </p> <p> </p> <p>***Information and availability subject to change. Please confirm accuracy of the information with a sales representative.***</p> <p> </p> <p>Please send any and all inquiries about vehicles to our email address, sales@zinkonmotors.com, or call us at (416) 848-4646</p> <p> </p> <p>ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC Certified Dealership located near the intersection of Bayly St W & Church St S in Pickering, Ontario. We aim to provide the highest degree of service quality to every customer, including honest disclosure of all vehicles on the lot and financing/warranty options. Our mission is to change your opinion about Pre-owned Car Salespeople! We are available weekdays between the hours of 10am-8pm, and Saturdays 10am-6pm. Come in and meet our growing team today! </p>

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

116,595 KM

$12,795

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT | CLEAN CARPROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY | BLINDSPOT | REMOTE START

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT | CLEAN CARPROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY | BLINDSPOT | REMOTE START

Location

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

$12,795

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,595KM
VIN 3G1BE6SM7HS524384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R241
  • Mileage 116,595 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

$12,795

+ taxes & licensing

Zinkon Motors

647-229-8905

2017 Chevrolet Cruze