2017 Dodge Journey

189,000 KM

Details Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

2017 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

189,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8645120
  VIN: 3C4PDCAB4HT570375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

