2017 Ford Escape

68,024 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Toyota

905-420-9000

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

Logo_AccidentFree

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

68,024KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10410279
  • Stock #: 37513A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J98HUA05577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 37513A
  • Mileage 68,024 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD CERTIFIEDPLUS HST AND LICENSING FEE

Pickering Toyota

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-XXXX

905-420-9000

Alternate Numbers
Toll Free: 1-800-263-4431
