$23,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 0 2 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10410279

10410279 Stock #: 37513A

37513A VIN: 1FMCU9J98HUA05577

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 37513A

Mileage 68,024 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.