This 2017 Ford Focus SEL is a stylish hatchback thats sure to turn heads! With its blue exterior and sleek gray interior, this car is both attractive and comfortable. Featuring a reliable 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and spacious seating for four, its the perfect choice for your next ride. Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity!

ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC-certified dealership conveniently situated at 2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8 near the intersection of Bayly St W and Church St S. We are committed to delivering exceptional service to every customer, ensuring complete transparency regarding all vehicles in our inventory, as well as financing and warranty options. Our mission is to transform your perception of pre-owned car sales. We invite you to visit us weekdays from 10 AM to 7 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM to 6 PM. Meet our dedicated team today!

2017 Ford Focus

118,280 KM

Details Description Features

$12,795

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Focus

SEL | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | NAVI | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAM |

2017 Ford Focus

SEL | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | NAVI | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAM |

Location

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

$12,795

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,280KM
VIN 1FADP3M21HL220550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R382
  • Mileage 118,280 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Ford Focus SEL is a stylish hatchback that's sure to turn heads! With its blue exterior and sleek gray interior, this car is both attractive and comfortable. Featuring a reliable 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and spacious seating for four, it's the perfect choice for your next ride. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity!


ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC-certified dealership conveniently situated at 2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8 near the intersection of Bayly St W and Church St S. We are committed to delivering exceptional service to every customer, ensuring complete transparency regarding all vehicles in our inventory, as well as financing and warranty options. Our mission is to transform your perception of pre-owned car sales. We invite you to visit us weekdays from 10 AM to 7 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM to 6 PM. Meet our dedicated team today!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

$12,795

+ taxes & licensing

Zinkon Motors

647-229-8905

2017 Ford Focus