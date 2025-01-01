$12,795+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Focus
SEL | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | NAVI | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAM |
Location
Zinkon Motors
B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
647-229-8905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # R382
- Mileage 118,280 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Ford Focus SEL is a stylish hatchback that's sure to turn heads! With its blue exterior and sleek gray interior, this car is both attractive and comfortable. Featuring a reliable 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and spacious seating for four, it's the perfect choice for your next ride. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity!
ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC-certified dealership conveniently situated at 2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8 near the intersection of Bayly St W and Church St S. We are committed to delivering exceptional service to every customer, ensuring complete transparency regarding all vehicles in our inventory, as well as financing and warranty options. Our mission is to transform your perception of pre-owned car sales. We invite you to visit us weekdays from 10 AM to 7 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM to 6 PM. Meet our dedicated team today!
Vehicle Features
